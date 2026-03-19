Vocento Unlocks Advertising Inventory Value with Opti Digital Demand Hub

The leading Spanish media group strengthens monetisation while maintaining site performance and a premium user experience.

PARIS, FR / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Opti Digital , the leading AdTech company specialising in publisher revenue optimisation, today announced a successful collaboration with Vocento, one of Spain's largest media groups, through its Demand Hub solution.

Vocento is the number one media group in the regional press market in Spain. Its publishing portfolio includes the national newspaper ABC, eleven regional newspapers, several local digital publications, magazines, and a news agency. With more than 160,000 digital subscribers and over 25% share of the regional press market, Vocento is recognised for its high-quality journalism and trusted environments for advertisers.

As a premium publisher with a highly engaged audience, Vocento aimed to increase the value of its advertising inventory while maintaining strong standards in user experience and site performance. The team prioritised partners capable of delivering incremental demand and new advertising budgets without adding complexity to its ad stack.

"We look for partners who can bring unique demand and add measurable incremental value without introducing complexity or impacting user experience," said Lydia Torralbo, Product and Digital Advertising Director at Vocento.

Incremental Demand Without Stack Complexity

Through Opti Digital Demand Hub, Vocento introduced an additional demand layer designed to increase the value of its inventory by accessing premium, incremental demand.

Demand Hub connects publisher inventory to premium brands and Private Marketplace (PMP) deals, operating alongside existing demand sources without requiring structural changes to the advertising setup. This enables publishers to expand demand sources without introducing additional technical complexity.

Vocento also adopted Opti Digital's high-impact social display formats, designed to capture user attention within standard IAB ad placements. These formats deliver strong engagement while maintaining the performance and layout stability required by premium publishers.

Attention-Based Monetisation

Demand Hub leverages an AI-powered model that predicts user attention at the impression level. This approach allows inventory to be valued based on expected engagement rather than solely on impression volume.

Ads are triggered only when placements enter the user's viewport, maximising viewability while avoiding unnecessary ad delivery. Carousel-style formats enable multiple creatives to be displayed within a single ad slot, increasing engagement without adding technical complexity to the page.

"Opti Digital's high-impact social display ad format delivers the level of engagement advertisers are looking for, and the high eCPMs provided the revenue uplift we needed without compromising our brand standards," added Lydia Torralbo.

Driving Sustainable Publisher Growth

Following implementation, Demand Hub ranked among the top three revenue-generating bidders across Vocento's connected ad placements.

The integration led to increased revenue and higher eCPMs without the need to add more ad units to the page. By introducing exclusive premium demand and high-attention campaigns often absent from standard programmatic channels, Demand Hub enabled Vocento to generate more value from its existing inventory.

This collaboration demonstrates how premium publishers can strengthen monetisation strategies by combining high-quality environments, attention-driven formats, and curated demand, without compromising audience trust or editorial integrity.

"Sustainable monetisation today depends on protecting site performance and user experience while giving brands access to high-quality environments," said Magali Quentel-Reme , CEO at Opti Digital.

"Our goal is to align these priorities and create value across the entire ecosystem."

About Vocento

Vocento is the leading media group in the regional press market in Spain. Its portfolio includes the national newspaper ABC, eleven regional newspapers, multiple local digital publications, magazines, and a news agency. With more than 160,000 digital subscribers and over 25% market share, Vocento is recognised for its high-quality journalism and trusted advertising environments.

About Opti Digital

Opti Digital is a leading AdTech company helping digital publishers maximise revenue and connecting brands with premium audiences. Through its monetisation suite, proprietary demand, and advanced analytics, Opti Digital enables publishers to optimise advertising performance while delivering high-impact campaigns for brands.

More than 10,000 websites and apps worldwide, including publishers such as Euronews, Gizmodo, LADbible, Valnet, and Orange, rely on Opti Digital to drive measurable results and long-term growth.

Media Contact

Sara Bigovic

Communications & Events Manager, Opti Digital

sara@optidigital.com

www.optidigital.com

SOURCE: Opti Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vocento-unlocks-advertising-inventory-value-with-opti-digital-dem-1149224