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WKN: A0MQ1C | ISIN: SG9999003735 | Ticker-Symbol: 4XP
Frankfurt
19.03.26 | 08:09
14,800 Euro
-0,67 % -0,100
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
XP POWER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XP POWER LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,30015,90017:23
PR Newswire
19.03.2026 16:00 Uhr
132 Leser
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XP Power Ltd - Annual Financial Report

XP Power Ltd - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19

19 March 2026

XP Power Limited
("XP Power" or "the Company")

Annual Financial Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

XP Power announced its Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the "Annual Results Announcement") on 3 March 2026. Further to the Annual Results Announcement, the Company is pleased to confirm that it has today published and (where applicable) posted to shareholders the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the "2025 Annual Report"), and the Notice of the 2026 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM Notice").

In compliance with DTR 6.3.5(3)R, the 2025 Annual Report and AGM Notice are available to view on the Company's investors' website at https://corporate.xppower.com

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1 a copy of each of these documents has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

XP Power

Ruth Cartwright, Company Secretary

+44 (0)118 984 5515


© 2026 PR Newswire
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