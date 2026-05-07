XP Power Ltd - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
SG9999003735
Issuer Name
XP Power Ltd
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States of America
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited
London
United kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
05-May-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
06-May-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.096664%
0.019567%
5.116231%
1,434,191
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
Below minimum threshold
Below minimum threshold
Below minimum threshold
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
SG9999003735
1,428,706
5.096664%
Sub Total 8.A
1,428,706
5.096664%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Right to Recall
N/A
N/A
5,485
0.019567%
Sub Total 8.B1
5,485
0.019567%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc
JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited
5.094199%
5.113766%
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc
J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc.
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc
JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited (100%)
JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited (100%)
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc
J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (100%)
12. Date of Completion
07-May-2026
13. Place Of Completion
Hyderabad, India