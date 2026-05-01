Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Genehmigung für Tiefseebergbau seit 1980: Warum dieser Meilenstein für den nächsten Small-Cap-Akteur wichtig ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQ1C | ISIN: SG9999003735 | Ticker-Symbol: 4XP
Stuttgart
30.04.26 | 21:55
19,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
XP POWER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XP POWER LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,70020,60030.04.
PR Newswire
01.05.2026 10:30 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XP Power Ltd - Grant of LTIP and RSP awards

XP Power Ltd - Grant of LTIP and RSP awards

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

1 May 2026

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Grant of Restricted Share Plan and Long Term Incentive Plan awards

The Company announces that on 30 April 2026, Executive Directors of the Company, Gavin Griggs and Matt Webb, were awarded nominal priced options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), under the XP Power Limited Restricted Share Plan 2020 (the "RSPs") and the XP Power Limited Long Term Incentive Plan 2017 (the "LTIPs"). The RSPs are subject to a five - year vesting period, with no performance conditions attached. The vesting of the LTIPs, after five years, is conditional on meeting performance conditions measured at the end of a three-year period.

The five-day average of the closing mid-market quotation prior to the date of grant used to calculate the number of options granted under the LTIP and RSP, was £15.66.

These grants represent the additional awards to bring the overall LTIP awards granted in FY26 up to the levels permitted within the Directors' Remuneration Policy approved at the 2026 AGM, as disclosed in the Directors Remuneration Report, with the same vesting conditions as per the awards granted on 10 March 2026.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, gives further details.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

Gavin Griggs

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

XP POWER LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")


SG9999003735

b)

Nature of the transaction

1)

Award of nominal value options over Ordinary Shares as part of the XP Power Limited Restricted Share Plan 2020. The vesting of the award after five years is not subject to performance conditions. There is no price payable on the grant or vesting of the option. On exercise, the option price of £0.01 per share is payable.

2)

Award of nominal value options over Ordinary Shares as part of the XP Power Limited Long Term Incentive Plan 2017. The potential vesting of the award after five years is subject to the achievement of performance conditions assessed at the end of a three - year period. There is no price payable on the grant or vesting of the option. On exercise, the option price of £0.01 per share is payable.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1) Nil

937

2) Nil

7,498

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

8,435

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

30 April 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

Matthew Webb

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

XP POWER LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")


SG9999003735

b)

Nature of the transaction

1)

Award of nominal value options over Ordinary Shares as part of the XP Power Limited Restricted Share Plan 2020. The vesting of the award after five years is not subject to performance conditions. There is no price payable on the grant or vesting of the option. On exercise, the option price of £0.01 per share is payable.

2)

Award of nominal value options over Ordinary Shares as part of the XP Power Limited Long Term Incentive Plan 2017. The potential vesting of the award after five years, is subject to the achievement of performance conditions assessed at the end of a three - year period. There is no price payable on the grant or vesting of the option. On exercise, the option price of £0.01 per share is payable.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1) Nil

723

2) Nil

5,787

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

6,510

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

30 April 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Enquiries:

XP Power

Ruth Cartwright, Company Secretary

+44 (0)118 984 5515

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.