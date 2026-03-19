Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Kupfer zum Engpass wird, startet diese Aktie in Nevada die nächste große Explorationsphase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EXYC | ISIN: SE0020998854 | Ticker-Symbol: 2MV
Frankfurt
19.03.26 | 08:05
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAVSHACK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAVSHACK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,00017:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.03.2026 14:30 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mavshack AB: Communiqué from Extraordinary General Meeting

Press Release

Stockholm, 19th March 2026

Communiqué from Extraordinary General Meeting

Mavshack AB held an Extraordinary General Meeting today, March 19, at the offices of Born Law. A total of 253,869,044 votes out of 799,935,900 (31.74%) were represented.

It was resolved to approve the Board of Directors' proposal to acquire 10% of the shares in the AI trading company Wingmine AB in accordance with the press release dated March 3, 2026.

For more information about Mavshack visit www.mavshack.se or contact:
Anand Jhingan, CEO, Mavshack AB, Phone: +46-731415620

About Mavshack
Mavshack is a global software company specialising in streaming since 2007. The company's primary product is a proprietary cloud-based live shopping platform that enables brands to produce live, interactive video content for marketing purposes. This platform allows companies to offer digital shopping experiences via websites, social media and other digital channels. Mavshack AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the short name "MAV". The Certified Adviser is Mangold Fondkommission AB (publ). More information is available at www.mavshack.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.