Mavshack AB: Communiqué from Extraordinary General Meeting

Press Release

Stockholm, 19th March 2026



Communiqué from Extraordinary General Meeting

Mavshack AB held an Extraordinary General Meeting today, March 19, at the offices of Born Law. A total of 253,869,044 votes out of 799,935,900 (31.74%) were represented.

It was resolved to approve the Board of Directors' proposal to acquire 10% of the shares in the AI trading company Wingmine AB in accordance with the press release dated March 3, 2026.

For more information about Mavshack visit www.mavshack.se or contact:

Anand Jhingan, CEO, Mavshack AB, Phone: +46-731415620

About Mavshack

Mavshack is a global software company specialising in streaming since 2007. The company's primary product is a proprietary cloud-based live shopping platform that enables brands to produce live, interactive video content for marketing purposes. This platform allows companies to offer digital shopping experiences via websites, social media and other digital channels. Mavshack AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the short name "MAV". The Certified Adviser is Mangold Fondkommission AB (publ). More information is available at www.mavshack.se