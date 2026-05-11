Mavshack AB: ThSwedish Tax Agency Withdraws Bankruptcy Petition Against Mavshack AB

Mavshack AB ("Mavshack" or the "Company") announces that the Swedish Tax Agency (Skatteverket) has withdrawn the bankruptcy petition that was submitted to the District Court on April 29, 2026.

As previously communicated, the petition was related to a temporary delay in a tax payment caused by public holidays affecting the payment processing timeline. The Company has since paid all decided taxes in full.

Following the completed payments, the Swedish Tax Agency has now recalled its petition.

Mavshack views the matter as resolved.

For more information about Mavshack visit www.mavshack.se or contact:

Anand Jhingan, CEO, Mavshack AB, Phone: +46 8 124 51 790



Denna information är sådan information som Mavshack AB (publ) är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning. Informationen lämnades, genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 11 maj 2026 kl. 16:30 CEST.

About Mavshack

Mavshack is a global software company specialising in streaming since 2007. The company's primary product is a proprietary cloud-based live shopping platform that enables brands to produce live, interactive video content for marketing purposes. This platform allows companies to offer digital shopping experiences via websites, social media and other digital channels. Mavshack AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the short name "MAV". The Certified Adviser is Berg Securities AB (publ). More information is available at www.mavshack.se