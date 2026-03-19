Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Ignites Breakthrough Energy Initiative Positioned to Capture Explosive Demand in Global Power Efficiency

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Elektros, Inc. (OTC:ELEK), an emerging innovator in the electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure and energy solutions sector, today announced the launch of a dynamic new energy efficiency research initiative designed to capitalize on accelerating global demand for smarter, more sustainable power usage.

As electricity consumption surges-driven in large part by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and data center infrastructure-the strain on national grids continues to intensify. The U.S. Department of Energy projects that data centers alone could account for up to 12% of total electricity consumption by 2028, creating a compelling and immediate opportunity for forward-thinking energy solutions.

Elektros' initiative is strategically positioned to explore and develop high-impact offerings across enterprise, commercial, and consumer markets. Areas of focus include advanced energy management platforms, battery storage and backup systems, consulting services, and intelligent tools designed to empower users to reduce energy costs and optimize consumption.

The initiative builds upon Elektros' broader strategic foundation, including its lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone and its recently issued multi-port EV charging patent aimed at significantly reducing vehicle charging times.

"This is a remarkable moment in history," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros, Inc. "We are truly excited and grateful to be part of this extraordinary era of innovation and transformation in the electric and energy sectors. There is so much momentum and opportunity as the world shifts toward electrification and sustainable power.

We thank God first and foremost for the opportunity to contribute during this powerful paradigm shift. Our mission is to be part of the solution-to help power the world more efficiently, more cleanly, and more intelligently. This is only the beginning for Elektros. The future is incredibly bright, and we are committed to developing meaningful solutions across battery technology, lithium resources, and global electricity infrastructure. We believe we can help make the world a better place through energy efficiency and clean energy innovation."

Elektros views this initiative as a foundational step toward assembling a dedicated energy sustainability team composed of engineers, researchers, and clean technology innovators focused on delivering scalable, real-world solutions.

The Company continues to actively pursue strategic partnerships and collaborative opportunities across the energy ecosystem and will provide additional updates regarding the initiative's development roadmap in the near future.

Investors can access the Company's Investor Relations portal at:

www.elektros.energy/investors

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK: ELEK) is focused on developing an artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operation in Sierra Leone, Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and the exportation of mined material to lithium refineries in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including regulatory requirements, operational challenges, market conditions, and technological factors.

Contact:

Elektros Inc.

IR and Media Inquiries

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

Phone: 786-477-9003

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-ignites-breakthrough-energy-initiative-positioned-to-capture-explosive-demand-i-1149725