Klaria Pharma Holding AB: Summary of extraordinary general meeting in Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ)

Today, an extraordinary general meeting was held in Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ), company registration number 556959-2917. Below is a summary of the resolutions adopted by the extra general meeting (all in accordance with the proposal presented in the notice convening the extra general meeting, which have been made available on the Company's website www.klaria.com ).

In light of the Company's collaboration with BDO LLP's UK Life Sciences M&A team regarding business development efforts in strategically important markets, the extraordinary general meeting unanimously resolved that the current auditor, BDO Mälardalen AB, shall resign from its engagement and that Azets Revision & Rådgivning AB, reg. no. 559480-5169, shall instead be appointed as auditor, with Per Hammar as the auditor in charge.

It was resolved unanimously that the merger plans regarding the absorption of the wholly owned subsidiaries Klaria Incentive AB, company reg.no. 559084-7793, Karessa Incentive AB, company reg.no. 559114-8514 och Karessa Pharma AB, company reg.no. 556966-7420, established on May 24, 2025, shall be applicable in Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ).

Stockholm, March 19, 2026

KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AB (publ)

The board of directors

For more information, please visit Klaria Pharma Holding AB:s webpage klaria.com or contact Scott Boyer, board member, Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ), by phone: 08-4464299 or e-mail: scott.boyer@klaria.com .

This disclosure contains information that Klaria Pharma Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 19-03-2026 16:16 CET.

For more information, visit the Klaria Pharma Holding website klaria.com or contact:

info@klaria.com

Tel: +46 (0) 8-446 42 99

This is Klaria Pharma Holding AB

Klaria (Klaria Pharma Holding AB) is a Swedish listed pharmaceutical company that develops innovative, rapid-acting products. By combining patented technology of a film that attaches to the oral mucosa and well proven pharmaceuticals, the company has developed a drug distribution concept with many benefits and potential uses. Klaria is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Markets under the short name KLAR. FNCA Sweden is Certified Advisor (info@fnca.se, +46(0) 8-528 00 399) for Klaria Pharma Holding AB. For more information, see www.klaria.com.