Montigny Le Bretonneux, March 19th, 2026

DOLFINES announces the creation of Dolfines Gulf Consultancy

and provides a situation update on the Middle East

DOLFINES (FR001400SP13-ALDOL), a consulting firm specialising in operational excellence for high-risk industries, announces the creation of Dolfines Gulf Consultancy, the new name of its subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates, and provides an update on its operational exposure in the context of ongoing regional geopolitical uncertainty.

CREATION OF DOLFINES GULF CONSULTANCY

As part of the strengthening and structuring of its international operations, DOLFINES announces the transformation of its Dolfines Abu Dhabi branch into a fully incorporated subsidiary. This subsidiary is now registered in the United Arab Emirates under its new name, Dolfines Gulf Consultancy LLC. This development reflects the Group's intention to equip its regional operations with a legal and commercial identity fully suited to the requirements of the Gulf market. The incorporation of its Emirati entity will also enable the Group to benefit from the network of tax treaties signed by the United Arab Emirates with the countries in which it operates.

Dolfines Gulf Consultancy operates in the fields of technical assistance, inspection, engineering consultancy and HSE services for energy sector operators active in the MENA region. The subsidiary benefits from all the accreditations, certifications and operational expertise of the DOLFINES Group, as well as its network of institutional clients including major regional operators.

This change of name does not affect existing contractual commitments or the local management team. It is part of a broader strategy to clarify and enhance the visibility of the Group's international entities, in line with the positioning of its other subsidiaries, Aegide International and 8.2 Advisory.

Adrien Bourdon-Feniou, Chairman of DOLFINES, comments:

"The creation of Dolfines Gulf Consultancy is a logical step in the structuring of our presence in the UAE, where we have been established since 2009. This new identity strengthens our local credibility, simplifies our commercial visibility and enables us to approach the next stages of our development in the region with a solid and appropriate legal framework."

SITUATION UPDATE - MIDDLE EAST

In light of current geopolitical uncertainties in the Gulf region, the DOLFINES Group wishes to clarify its operational position:

To date, the Group has not been impacted by the situation in the Middle East in its installations or in its ongoing contracts.

Should the situation persist, the Group would anticipate a temporary slowdown in Gulf activity. The Group also considers that a resumption of activity in the region, when the time comes, will generate a significant increase in workload, for which DOLFINES is already preparing.

Adrien Bourdon-Feniou, Chairman of DOLFINES

About DOLFINES: www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an operational excellence consulting company, an independent specialist in engineering and services for the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of onshore and offshore renewable energy sources, above and below sea level.

Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labeled an innovative company and ISO 9001 certified for its technical assistance, audit, inspection and engineering activities.

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - ISIN code: FR001400SP13 - Ticker: ALDOL

DOLFINES is eligible for the PEA-PME

Contact: Delphine Bardelet Guejo, CFO - delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com

Disclaimer: This document contains forward-looking statements. These may be affected by factors, known and unknown, difficult to predict and beyond DOLFINES' control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed, implied or explicitly stated in the Company's statements.

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