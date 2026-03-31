Montigny Le Bretonneux, March 31, 2026

DOLFINES announces the signing of new contracts

during the first quarter 2026

DOLFINES (FR001400SP13-ALDOL), an operational excellence consulting company for high-risk industries, announces the signing of several new contracts during the 1st quarter of 2026.

These commercial successes, totalling around €440K in 2026, illustrate the Group's commercial momentum in its key businesses and in its key geographical areas, from Central Asia to Europe, including the Middle East and Africa.

Inspection of workover units

Dolfines Gulf Consultancy (UAE) has signed a new contract for the inspection of workover units for a Middle Eastern operator operating in the Caspian Sea. This order, for an amount of $170K, confirms the Group's strong anchoring in the field of offshore drilling and reinforces the diversification of the customer portfolio beyond the Gulf region.

France-Spain Electricity Interconnection Project (INELFE)

In addition to the contract announced in December 2025, Dolfines has signed two new technical assistance contracts for €110K as part of the INELFE project for the France-Spain electricity interconnection through the Bay of Biscay. These missions relate to HSE coordination and supervision. Our client is a large French company specialising in major international port and maritime projects.

Safety culture assessment, HSE technical assistance & E-Learning

Aegide International has signed four new mandates for a total amount of €160K:

- the renewal of HSE consulting services for a period of 12 months by a large international digital services group in the continuity of a collaboration initiated since 2019;

- a technical assistance mission for an HSE Engineer position in the service of a French public maritime research organization. This contract illustrates Aegide International's ability to work on a time-and-contract basis with leading institutional players and reinforces the positioning of the Group's HSE division on highly technical operational missions;

- a safety culture assessment project with an independent international oil and gas group;

- Several e-learning design projects with a world leader in inspection, certification and testing.

In addition, 8.2 Advisory has just finalized the development of an artificial intelligence tool dedicated to SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) analyses. This proprietary solution, designed for industrial and energy infrastructure operators, enriches the Group's Data & Digital offering and positions 8.2 Advisory as an innovative player in the digital transformation of high-risk industries.

About DOLFINES: www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an operational excellence consulting company, an independent specialist in engineering and services for the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of onshore and offshore renewable energy sources, above and below sea level.

Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labeled an innovative company and ISO 9001 certified for its technical assistance, audit, inspection and engineering activities.

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - ISIN code: FR001400SP13 - Ticker: ALDOL

DOLFINES is eligible for the PEA-PME

Contacts: Delphine Bardelet Guejo, CFO - delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com

Disclaimer: This document contains forward-looking statements. These are likely to be affected by factors, known and unknown, difficult to predict and beyond the control of DOLFINES, which may cause results to differ materially from the outlook expressed, implied or implied by the Company's statements.

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