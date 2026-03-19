Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Kupfer zum Engpass wird, startet diese Aktie in Nevada die nächste große Explorationsphase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: HCB0BZ | ISIN: DE000HCB0BZ1 | Ticker-Symbol:
Stuttgart
19.03.26 | 16:04
101,84 
-0,15 % -0,15
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
HAMBURG COMMERCIAL BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAMBURG COMMERCIAL BANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
101,63101,8218:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.03.2026 18:58 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hamburg Commercial Bank AG Selects iManage to Strengthen Collaborative Legal Workflows and Centralize Document Management

CHICAGO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work, today announced that Hamburg Commercial Bank AG, a Germany-based commercial bank, has selected the iManage Cloud platform to centralize document management, strengthen collaboration, and support structured, audit-ready legal processes across its legal team.

The deployment supports an initial group of 32 users and reflects the bank's focus on establishing a consistent environment for managing legal content, improving transparency across matters, and enabling continuity of work within the legal function - demonstrating how iManage Cloud can deliver value for both focused legal teams and enterprise-scale organizations.

Hamburg Commercial Bank AG selected iManage for its ability to provide a secure, structured platform for document management and process documentation while supporting collaborative work across legal professionals. Prior familiarity with the platform among members of the legal team further supported confidence during evaluation.

With iManage, Hamburg Commercial Bank AG aims to create a clear and reliable workspace where legal professionals can manage documents securely, maintain structured records of legal processes, and continue work seamlessly when colleagues are unavailable.

"A key priority for us was ensuring that legal knowledge and work can be shared and continued seamlessly across the team," said Dr. Janina Schmidt-Keßler, Head of Legal and Board Affairs at Hamburg Commercial Bank AG. "iManage provides the structured, centralized environment we were looking for to support collaboration, process transparency, and continuity within our legal operations."

The implementation was completed in collaboration with an iManage implementation partner, Morae, enabling the organization to reach its go-live milestone and begin onboarding users to the platform. As adoption continues, iManage will serve as a central environment for managing legal knowledge and supporting the ongoing digital development of legal operations.

"Legal teams of all sizes are prioritizing solutions that combine structured document management, process transparency, and collaboration in a single environment," said Suzanne Walmsley, EMEA Region Lead at iManage. "Hamburg Commercial Bank AG's deployment demonstrates that iManage Cloud delivers the same powerful capabilities to smaller legal teams and firms as it does to the largest - providing a scalable foundation for managing legal content and workflows, whatever the size of the organization."

About iManage
iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 30 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.com to learn more.

Follow iManage via:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage
X: https://x.com/imanageinc
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/imanage

Press contact:
Alicia Saragosa, iManage
press@imanage.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.