

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) has released a new Position Stand that explains how healthy adults should approach resistance training, making this the first major update since 2009.



To create these guidelines, researchers reviewed 137 large studies involving more than 30,000 people, making it one of the most detailed and reliable summaries so far on how resistance training helps improve muscle strength, muscle size, power, and overall physical performance throughout adulthood.



'The best resistance training program is the one you'll actually stick with,' said Stuart Phillips, distinguished professor in the Department of Kinesiology and an author on the Position Stand. 'Training all major muscle groups at least twice a week matters far more than chasing the idea of a 'perfect' or complex training plan. Whether it's barbells, bands, or bodyweight, consistency and effort drive results.'



One of the main takeaways of these guidelines is that doing some resistance training is far better than doing none at all. The biggest benefits come when people move from being inactive to doing even a small amount of strength training regularly. While workout details like sets, reps, and intensity can be adjusted, the main goal should be to stay consistent with any form of resistance training.



The updated guidance also highlights that you don't need a gym to get results. Home workouts using resistance bands, bodyweight exercises, or basic equipment can still improve strength, muscle growth, and day-to-day physical ability. This makes resistance training more accessible for people who may not have access to fitness centers.



Another important change is the shift away from strict 'perfect workout' rules. According to experts, there is no single ideal plan that works for everyone. Instead, people should focus on what they enjoy and what they can stick to over time. This is especially important for adults who want to stay strong, active, and independent as they get older. That said, highly trained athletes may still need specialized programs based on their sport.



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