

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study has found that women who go through menopause before the age of 40 face a much higher risk of heart attacks later in life compared to those who experience menopause at the usual age. This early onset, often called premature menopause, may have long-term effects on heart health that continue for decades.



The research, published in JAMA Cardiology, looked at data from more than 10,000 postmenopausal women between the ages of 55 and 69. These women were part of six long-term U.S. studies included in the Cardiovascular Disease Lifetime Risk Pooling Project, which tracked participants from 1964 to 2018. Importantly, none of the women had coronary heart disease at the start of the study, and all had experienced natural menopause rather than menopause caused by surgery.



Over time, several women developed coronary heart disease, including heart attacks and deaths related to heart conditions. These events were reported in 260 Black women and 748 white women. The study also found that premature menopause was more common among Black women compared to white women. Researchers suggested that this difference may be linked to a combination of social, environmental, and health-related factors.



Even after considering common risk factors such as smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes, the results remained significant. Women who experienced premature menopause had a 41% higher lifetime risk of coronary heart disease if they were Black, and a 39% higher risk if they were white, showing that early menopause itself may play an independent role in increasing heart risk.



Interestingly, the study found that women with premature menopause did not develop heart disease at a much earlier age than others. This means they spent a similar number of years without heart disease, despite having a higher overall lifetime risk.



However, the study does have some limitations. The data on menopause were self-reported and may not always be fully accurate. In addition, researchers did not account for certain factors, such as hormone therapy use or other health conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and pregnancy-related high blood pressure disorders, both of which can also affect heart disease risk.



Overall, the findings highlight the importance of monitoring heart health in women who experience menopause early, as they may benefit from closer medical attention and preventive care over time.



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