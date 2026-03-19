London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres, today announced that its directors and senior management have commenced insider ownership reporting under Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, marking another step in the Company's continued evolution as a mature, disciplined and transparent public company.

Based on the Section 16 reporting group reflected in the current filings (and those to come), its directors and senior leadership continue to maintain a meaningful long-term ownership position in the Company, representing approximately 10.8% of the Company's current diluted share base.

The commencement of Section 16 reporting follows Gorilla's broader programme to strengthen governance, enhance internal controls, improve disclosure practices and accelerate the cadence of financial reporting. The Company expects all required filings to proceed in line with applicable requirements, with a small number of additional filings expected shortly due to delays in obtaining access to the SEC's EDGAR filing system.

"Gorilla today is a very different business from the one the market first encountered," said Jay Chandan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gorilla Technology. "We are building with greater discipline, reporting with greater rigour and executing against a far larger strategic opportunity set. The commencement of Section 16 reporting is another part of that process. More importantly, it sits alongside real operational progress across AI infrastructure, sovereign platforms, smart public safety and long duration digital transformation programmes.

"Let me be equally clear on insider alignment. Our board and leadership team remain deeply aligned with shareholders. I personally have not sold a single share to date. I have continued to buy because I have deep conviction in our business, our strategy and the long-term value we are building for shareholders. Recent sales that were reported were undertaken for tax-related purposes only and not for discretionary disposal. There is no broader change in conviction, no change in alignment and no change in our long-term view of the value we are building. We remain as invested in Gorilla as ever."

On a comparable basis, this ownership position of the Company's designated Section 16 filing group represented approximately 13.8% prior to the Company's equity financing in July 2025, with the change primarily reflecting dilution associated with growth capital raised to support the Company's strategic expansion. The Company believes those actions have strengthened its balance sheet and enhanced its ability to pursue large strategic opportunities across multiple markets.

The Company also reaffirmed that it continues to evaluate the use of its authorised share repurchase capacity in 2026 in a disciplined manner, balancing capital return considerations against the significant value creation opportunities currently available through growth investment.

Operational Execution Update:

At the same time, Gorilla provided a broader update on operational execution, capital markets discipline and strategic momentum across its expanding portfolio of AI infrastructure, security intelligence and national digital transformation programmes.

Mr. Chandan continued, "Following our FY 2025 results, we have received additional customer payments from our continued engagements and continue to progress effectively across the business, with ongoing execution against our strategic priorities and continued advancement of key commercial programmes.

"Gorilla has secured a number of new project wins and extensions in recent days, across capital markets infrastructure, smart city solutions and GPU based AI deployments, underlining the accelerating momentum in our business. We are not standing still. We are converting pipeline into revenue generating activity while investing with intent to build market position and long-term platform value across Asia's most important AI infrastructure corridors.

"In addition to India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, we are now also pursuing growth in the Taiwan data centre market, further expanding our reach and reinforcing Gorilla's position as an undisputed leader in AI infrastructure. As these early deployments scale into broader commercial frameworks, we expect the financial profile of the business to strengthen materially. At the same time, customer collections continue to improve, with further payments now being received on a regular basis, giving us growing confidence in our execution and in the scale of the opportunity ahead."

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "could," "believes," and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about future revenues and our ability to convert our pipeline, along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2025 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289255

Source: Gorilla Technology Group Inc.