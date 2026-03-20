

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Knorr-Bremse AG announced that its Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 1.90 euros per share for the 2025 fiscal year at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. This represents an increase of around 9% compared to the previous year's dividend of 1.75 euros.



The regular term of office for all shareholder-elected Supervisory Board members - Reinhard Ploss, Stephan Sturm, Kathrin Dahnke, Sigrid Nikutta, Stefan Sommer, and Julia Thiele-Schürhoff - will end at the close of the Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2026.



Sigrid Nikutta, who joined the Board in 2022, has decided not to stand for re-election for personal reasons. The Supervisory Board has nominated Christian Schlögel, former Chief Digital Officer of Körber AG, as her successor. Schlögel brings nearly 30 years of leadership experience in global technology, software, and industrial companies. The other five shareholder representatives are standing for re-election.



Knorr-Bremse AG reported excellent business performance for the year ended 2025, publishing its preliminary results today. Order intake reached 8.417 billion euros, nearly 3% higher than the prior-year figure. Consolidated revenues increased organically by 1.9%, despite a significant downturn in the North American commercial vehicles market. Even after the disposals of R.H. Sheppard and GT Emissions Systems in the Truck Division, as well as negative currency effects, revenues remained stable at 7.817 billion euros compared to 7.883 billion euros in the previous year. Operating EBIT rose by 50 million euros year over year, totaling 1.016 billion euros in the 2025 fiscal year.



Looking ahead, the company expects revenues between 8.000 billion euros and 8.300 billion euros, an operating EBIT margin of around 14%, and free cash flow between 750 million euros and 850 million euros for the 2026 fiscal year.



Knorr-Bremse said it may incur restructuring costs of up to 30 million euros. These measures are aimed at optimizing its global production footprint.



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