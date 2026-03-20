

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The greenback fell to an 8-day low of 1.1616 against the euro and a 9-day low of 1.3467 against the pound, from its early 3-day highs of 1.1442 and 1.3246, respectively.



The greenback dropped to a 9-day low of 157.51 against the yen.



The greenback declined to 0.7857 against the franc, from an early nearly 2-month high of 0.7958.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.22 against the euro, 1.43 against the pound, 150.00 against the yen and 0.76 against the franc.



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