

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Public sector finance from the UK and foreign trade from the euro area are the top economic news due on Friday.



At 3.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK public sector finance data. Government borrowing is seen at GBP 8.7 billion in February compared to a surplus of GBP 30.4 billion in January.



In the meantime, Destatis is scheduled to issue German producer prices for February. Economists forecast producer prices to fall 2.7 percent year-on-year, slower than the 3.0 percent decrease in January.



At 5.00 am ET, the European Central Bank releases euro area current account data. The current account surplus is expected to rise to EUR 17.2 billion in January from EUR 14.6 billion in December.



At 6.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area foreign trade figures. The trade surplus is seen at EUR 12.8 billion in January compared to EUR 12.6 billion in December.



At 6.30 am ET, Russia's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 15.00 percent.



At 7.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is slated to issue Industrial Trends survey data. The order book balance is expected to fall to -30 percent in March from -28 percent in February.



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