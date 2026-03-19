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WKN: A3ETVC | ISIN: CA66719E1025 | Ticker-Symbol:
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NORTHVIEW RESIDENTIAL REIT Chart 1 Jahr
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NORTHVIEW RESIDENTIAL REIT 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.03.2026 22:06 Uhr
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Northview Residential REIT Announces March Distribution and Tax Information Regarding 2025 Distributions

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Residential REIT (the "REIT") today announced its March 2026 cash distribution amounts on its outstanding Class A Units, Class C Units and Class F Units (collectively, the "Units") in the amount of C$0.091146 per Unit (C$1.09 per Unit on an annualized basis). The distribution will be payable on April 15, 2026 to holders of Units of record at March 31, 2026.

Tax Information Regarding 2025 Distributions

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the income allocation for the monthly and December special distributions to Unitholders will consist of 100% capital gains, primarily due to the sale of non-core assets throughout 2025. Unitholders should note that this allocation is specific to 2025, and there is no certainty that it will reflect the tax attributes of the REIT's distributions going forward. For more information, visit https://ir.rentnorthview.com under Tax Information.

About Northview Residential REIT

The REIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.

To learn more about the REIT, visit www.rentnorthview.com or contact:

Todd Cook, President and Chief Executive Officer
Northview Residential REIT
Tel:
(403) 531-0720
Email: tcook@nvreit.ca
Sarah Walker, Chief Financial Officer
Northview Residential REIT
Tel:
(403) 531-0720
Email: swalker@nvreit.ca

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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