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WKN: A3ETVC | ISIN: CA66719E1025 | Ticker-Symbol:
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NORTHVIEW RESIDENTIAL REIT Chart 1 Jahr
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NORTHVIEW RESIDENTIAL REIT 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 23:06 Uhr
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Northview Residential REIT Announces May Distribution

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Residential REIT (the "REIT") today announced its May 2026 cash distribution amounts on its outstanding Class A Units, Class C Units and Class F Units (collectively, the "Units") in the amount of C$0.091146 per Unit (C$1.09 per Unit on an annualized basis). The distribution will be payable on June 15, 2026 to holders of Units of record at May 31, 2026.

About Northview Residential REIT

The REIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.

To learn more about the REIT, visit www.rentnorthview.com or contact:

Todd Cook, President and Chief Executive Officer
Northview Residential REIT
Tel: (403) 531-0720
Email: tcook@nvreit.ca

Sarah Walker, Chief Financial Officer
Northview Residential REIT
Tel: (403) 531-0720
Email: swalker@nvreit.ca


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.