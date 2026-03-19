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WKN: A1J6DY | ISIN: CA0906901081 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
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BIOSYENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
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BIOSYENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.03.2026 22:36 Uhr
33 Leser
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BioSyent Inc.: BioSyent Releases Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. ("BioSyent", TSX Venture: RX) released today its financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and full year (FY) ended December 31, 2025. Key highlights include:

(CAD)Q4 2025 % Change
vs.
Q4 2024		 FY 2025 % Change
vs.
FY 2024
Canadian Pharma Sales8,792,653 +3- 37,143,783 +13-
International Pharma Sales601,387 +240- 3,735,959 +302-
Legacy Business Sales277,883 +278- 2,172,241 +86-
Total Company Sales9,671,923 +10- 43,051,983 +23-
EBITDA12,528,561 +13- 12,122,756 +30-
Net Income After Taxes (NIAT)1,991,788 +23- 9,012,232 +24-
Fully Diluted EPS0.17 +25- 0.78 +27-
  • Return on Average Equity for FY 2025 was 24% as compared to 21% for FY 2024
  • During FY 2025, repurchased for cancellation a total of 19,500 common shares under a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB)
  • Paid quarterly cash dividends of $0.05 per common share on March 14, 2025, June 13, 2025, September 15, 2025, and December 15, 2025
  • Increased quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.055 per common share - paid on March 13, 2026
  • Generated $2.4 million in sales in 2025 from international Tibelia (tibolone) assets acquired in 2024
  • Completed acquisition of Oral Science Inc., a Canadian owner and distributor of specialized dental hygiene and oral health products, as announced on March 2, 2026

"We finished 2025 with double-digit overall revenue growth in the fourth quarter with continued growth in our Canadian pharmaceutical business and sizable contributions from our international Tibeliabusiness and legacy business," commented Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. "For the full year, we are proud to have delivered 23% total Company revenue growth while maintaining a healthy 21% NIAT margin. We continue to invest in our FeraMAX and Tibella / Tibelia products which were significant drivers of revenue and profit growth both in Canada and internationally during the year. We also continued to invest in our growing Inofoliclaunch product during the year. Our mature brands, Cathejell, RepaGyn and Protect-It continued to deliver profit and cash flows with narrow ongoing investment. BioSyent's track record of 62 consecutive profitable quarters and capital-light, cash-flowing business model have enabled us to build a strong balance sheet and afforded us with maximum flexibility in capital allocation decisions. We are pleased to have deployed our hard-earned capital in our recent acquisition of Oral Science Inc. and we are eager to continue to grow this newly-acquired oral health business along with our pharmaceutical business. We will continue to invest in growth and product diversification in both of these businesses while returning capital to shareholders through share buybacks and regular cash dividends. I look forward to sharing our progress throughout 2026."

The CEO's presentation on the Q4 and FY 2025 Results is available at the following link: www.biosyent.com/investors/

The Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 will be posted on www.sedarplus.ca on March 19, 2026.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information, please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "RX", BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty healthcare company focused on acquiring or in-licensing, marketing and distributing innovative pharmaceutical and oral health products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its Canadian pharma, international pharma, and oral health business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,497,447 common shares outstanding.

BioSyent Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
In Canadian DollarsQ4 2025 Q4 2024 % Change FY 2025 FY 2024 % Change
Net Revenues9,671,923 8,796,684 10- 43,051,983 35,030,897 23-
Cost of Goods Sold2,225,569 1,641,735 36- 10,088,955 7,174,824 41-
Gross Profit7,446,354 7,154,949 4- 32,963,028 27,856,073 18-
Operating Expenses and Finance Income/Costs4,967,966 4,904,040 1- 20,933,016 18,073,575 16-
Net Income Before Tax2,478,388 2,250,909 10- 12,030,012 9,782,498 23-
Tax (including Deferred Tax)486,600 637,715 -24- 3,017,780 2,512,394 20-
Net Income After Tax1,991,788 1,613,194 23- 9,012,232 7,270,104 24-
Net Income After Tax % to Net Revenues21- 18- 21- 21-
EBITDA12,528,561 2,241,112 13- 12,122,756 9,343,012 30-
EBITDA1 % to Net Revenues26- 25- 28- 27-
BioSyent Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
AS ATDecember 31, 2025December 31, 2024% Change
ASSETS
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments- 28,651,823- 15,940,97180-
Trade and other receivables 4,456,562 2,906,82953-
Inventory 6,416,204 5,328,08620-
Prepaid expenses and deposits 187,977 201,971-7-
Derivative asset - 5,790-100-
Loans receivable - current 80,395 87,433-8-
CURRENT ASSETS 39,792,961 24,471,08063-
Long term investments 3,293,957 10,103,571-67-
Loans receivable - current 61,799 141,140-56-
Deferred tax asset 510,932 401,16627-
Property and equipment 982,737 1,200,992-18-
Intangible assets 4,797,073 5,041,501-5-
TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS 9,646,498 16,888,370-43-
TOTAL ASSETS- 49,439,459- 41,359,45020-
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES- 7,215,608- 5,405,10633-
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES 758,345 951,159-20-
Long term debt - - 0-
Total Equity 41,465,506 35,003,18518-
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY- 49,439,459- 41,359,45020-
  1. EBITDA is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. The term EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

A reconciliation of EBITDA to NIAT for the three months, twelve months, and trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 is provided in the table below:

Three Months (Q4)
Ended December 31
 Full Year (FY)
Ended December 31
2025 2024 2025 2024
EBITDA2,528,561 2,241,112 12,122,756 9,343,012
Add:Interest Income187,767 260,088 809,100 1,088,586
Less:Depreciation - Property, Equipment(70,964- (72,113- (272,299- (281,220-
Amortization of Intangible Assets(155,498- (164,207- (580,192- (308,728-
Interest Expense(11,478- (13,971- (49,353- (59,152-
Income Tax Expense(486,600- (637,715- (3,017,780- (2,512,394-
NIAT1,991,788 1,613,194 9,012,232 7,270,104

For further information please contact:
Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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