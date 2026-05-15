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WKN: A1J6DY | ISIN: CA0906901081 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2026 00:06 Uhr
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BioSyent Inc.: BioSyent Declares Second Quarter 2026 Dividend

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. ("BioSyent", "the Company", TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per common share, payable in Canadian Dollars on June 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 29, 2026. This second quarter 2026 dividend compares to a first quarter dividend of $0.055 per common share. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes. The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "RX", BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty healthcare products company focused on acquiring or in-licensing, marketing and distributing innovative pharmaceutical and oral health products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its Pharmaceutical and Oral Health businesses, both in Canada and internationally.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,438,318 common shares outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

For further information please contact:
Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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