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WKN: A1J6DY | ISIN: CA0906901081 | Ticker-Symbol:
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BIOSYENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2026 00:06 Uhr
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BioSyent Inc.: BioSyent Releases Financial Results for First Quarter 2026

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. ("BioSyent", TSX Venture: RX) released today its financial results for the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2026. Key highlights include:

(CAD)Q1 2026% Change vs.
Q1 2025

TTMMar 31, 2026		% Change vs.
TTMMar 31, 2025
Pharmaceutical Sales10,803,107+1- 40,987,981+11-
Oral Health Sales2,984,973n/a2,984,973n/a
Insecticide Sales120,102-58- 2,008,251+59-
Total Company Sales13,908,182+27- 45,981,205+20-
EBITDA13,639,086+14- 12,560,195+21-
Net Income After Taxes (NIAT)2,344,819+1- 9,287,118+16-
Fully Diluted EPS0.20- 0.78+16-
  • Completed acquisition of Oral Science Inc., a Canadian owner and distributor of specialized dental hygiene and oral health products, as announced on March 2, 2026
  • Additional sales and EBITDA of $2,984,973 and $482,089 respectively, generated by Oral Health business during the month of March 2026 following acquisition of Oral Science Inc.
  • Q1 2026 EBITDA, adjusted for one-time Oral Science acquisition transaction costs incurred during the quarter, was $3,912,116, +22% vs. year ago
  • Q1 2026 NIAT, adjusted for one-time Oral Science acquisition transaction costs, was $2,545,496, +10% vs. year ago
  • Q1 2026 Fully Diluted EPS, adjusted for one-time Oral Science acquisition transaction costs, was $0.22, +$0.02 vs. year ago
  • TTM March 31, 2026 Fully Diluted EPS, adjusted for one-time Oral Science acquisition transaction costs, was $0.83, +$0.16 vs. year ago
  • Return on Average Equity for the trailing twelve months ('TTM') ended March 31, 2026 was 22%, consistent with TTM March 31, 2025
  • During Q1 2026, repurchased for cancellation a total of 100,000 common shares under a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB)
  • Paid quarterly cash dividends of $0.055 per common share on March 13, 2026, a 10% increase from the previous quarterly dividend

"We are pleased to have closed the acquisition of Oral Science during the first quarter with an immediate contribution of revenue and profit from the Oral Health business recognized in the month of March," commented Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. "In our existing Pharmaceutical business, Canadian sales grew by 9%, driven by our FeraMAX and Tibella brands. Internationally, we continued to ship FeraMAX to customers in the Middle East in spite of geopolitical turmoil in the region. We also continued to make ongoing shipments of Tibelia to international customers, though sales declined versus Q1 2025 during which a significant backlog of customer orders were delivered following our acquisition of this business late in 2024. With ongoing conflict in the Middle East and growing trade protectionism, there is much uncertainty in the business environment. Nonetheless, we are well-positioned to weather this current uncertainty and to maximize opportunities for continued growth with the addition of our Oral Health business and a more diversified product portfolio, customer base and market. I look forward to reporting on our progress during 2026 as we remain focused on our strategic priorities of profitable growth, portfolio diversification and long-term value creation for our shareholders."

The CEO's presentation on the Q1 2026 Results is available at the following link: www.biosyent.com/investors/

The Company's Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 will be posted on www.sedarplus.ca on May 14, 2026.

The Company further announces that its Board of Directors has approved a grant of 339 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to a certain employee of the Company pursuant to the Company's RSU Plan. These RSUs will fully vest within three years on the third anniversary of the applicable grant date.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information, please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "RX", BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty healthcare products company focused on acquiring or in-licensing, marketing and distributing innovative pharmaceutical and oral health products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its Pharmaceutical and Oral Health businesses, both in Canada and internationally.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,438,318 common shares outstanding.

BioSyent Inc.
Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
In Canadian DollarsQ1 2026 Q1 2025 % Change
Net Revenues13,908,182 10,978,960 27%
Cost of Goods Sold3,739,946 2,641,768 42%
Gross Profit10,168,236 8,337,192 22%
Operating Expenses and Finance Income/Costs6,882,935 5,180,821 33%
Net Income Before Tax3,285,301 3,156,371 4%
Tax (including Deferred Tax)940,482 836,438 12%
Net Income After Tax2,344,819 2,319,933 1%
Net Income After Tax % to Net Revenues17% 21%
EBITDA13,639,086 3,201,647 14%
EBITDA1% to Net Revenues26% 29%
BioSyent Inc.
Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
AS ATMarch 31, 2026December 31, 2025% Change
ASSETS
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments- 10,900,082- 28,651,823-62-
Trade and other receivables 7,487,075 4,456,56268-
Inventory 11,291,008 6,416,20476-
Prepaid expenses and deposits 1,575,746 187,977738-
Derivative asset 5,553 - -
Loans receivable - current 63,694 80,395-21-
CURRENT ASSETS 31,323,158 39,792,961-21-
Long term investments 3,293,957 3,293,9570-
Loans receivable - current 61,799 61,7990-
Deferred tax asset 526,742 510,9323-
Property and equipment 1,708,020 982,73774-
Intangible assets 21,828,234 4,797,073355-
Goodwill 3,750,000 - -
TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS 31,168,752 9,646,498223-
TOTAL ASSETS- 62,491,910- 49,439,45926-
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES- 10,746,839- 7,215,60849-
SHORT TERM DEBT 4,000,000 - -
CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION 1,816,894 - -
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES 934,738 758,34523-
Total Equity 44,993,439 41,465,5069-
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY- 62,491,910- 49,439,45926-

1. EBITDA is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. The term EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

A reconciliation of EBITDA to NIAT for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 is provided in the table below:

Three Months (Q1)
Ended March 31
2026 2025
EBITDA3,639,086 3,201,647
Add: Interest Income166,792 179,010
Less: Depreciation - Property, Equipment(94,112) (66,907)
Amortization of Intangible Assets(394,849) (144,276)
Interest Expense(31,616) (13,103)
Income Tax Expense(940,482) (836,438)
NIAT2,344,819 2,319,933

For further information please contact:
Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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