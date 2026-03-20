Reinforcing its status as a leading force in football kits at this summer's competition, PUMA unveiled jerseys for 11 nations, including the most prominent African partner federations of any brand in the tournament, in a community-first celebration of football, music, and culture in New York City

Global sports company PUMA unveiled its new national team kits for 11 nations with a street-level event at Domino Square in New York City, that placed football, music, food, and culture at the center stage in a celebration of the game. Rather than launching in a stadium setting or in a cinematic brand film, PUMA chose to reveal the kits in play, worn first by local community players from each nation on the streets of New York.

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Reinforcing its status as a leading force in football kits at this summer's competition, PUMA unveiled jerseys for 11 nations, including the most prominent African partner federations of any brand in the tournament, in a community-first celebration of football, music, and culture in New York City.

Four continents are united under 11 nations: Portugal, Morocco, Ghana, Paraguay, Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire, Czech Republic, Switzerland, New Zealand, Austria, and Egypt. This confirms PUMA's position as a leading force in international football, dressing close to a quarter of all nations heading into this summer's biggest competition, with the most prominent African teams of any kit brand in the sport.

"We wanted to connect with the fan communities by showing up in the places and moments that matter to them. This event was built on that belief, offering local football players the chance to experience these fresh new kits in action before anyone else: on their own city pitch," said Nadia Kokni, PUMA Vice President Global Brand Marketing.

The event, centered around a series of custom-designed trucks, each represented one of PUMA's 11 nations through visual identity, local food, music, and cultural artefacts several brought to life by artists from the communities themselves. Fans could see and wear the national jerseys before anyone else, with the kits revealed for the first time on the city's pitch through a structured 4v4 tournament, facilitated by NYC Footy.

Football legends Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal), Asamoah Gyan (Ghana), and El Hadji Diouf (Senegal) were present as representatives of their nations, connecting generations of the sport.

A live music corner powered the pulse of the event, soundtracking the action from start to finish, featuring a DJ lineup representing several of the nations and a live performance by acclaimed Ghanaian artist Black Sherif. Social media streamer Fanum and the Daily Paper collective (Jefferson Abde) also joined as special guests.

"The culture of Football is what drives us, and this collection reflects that commitment. Equipping nations across four continents, with close to a quarter of all nations heading into this summer's biggest competition wearing PUMA, we're showing up at football's biggest moment, reinforcing PUMA's position as one of the leading brands in international football. Combining cutting-edge performance innovation with cultural identity, this collection unites technical excellence and the spirit that brings nations together on the world's biggest stage," said Dominique Gathier, PUMA Vice President Teamsport.

With up to 11 nations potentially wearing PUMA on the international stage this summer, the company goes into this summer's tournament strongly. PUMA's African partner federations, featuring Ghana, Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire, Morocco, and Egypt, is the most prominent in the upcoming tournament, whilst Portugal, widely considered to have one of its best teams ever assembled, is amongst the favourite European nations.

PUMA has dressed football legends including Pelé, Eusébio, Maradona, Cruyff, and Matthäus, and that rich archive heritage is woven into the DNA of every kit unveiled at the event.

The 2026 collection will be available from March 24th and this event marks the first public look at PUMA's full national team kit range, featuring the brand's innovative ULTRAWEAVE technology and dryCELL sweat-wicking fabric across all jerseys. Replica jerseys are produced using PUMA's RE:FIBRE initiative, reflecting the brand's commitment to responsible product innovation.

Full product and innovation details will be available in a dedicated product press release on March 24th.

Visual content from the event: LINK

For more information, please visit: https://mediahub.puma.com

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, and selling footwear, apparel and accessories. Founded in 1948, PUMA helps the world's best athletes and teams perform at their best with its innovative products. Known for its iconic cat logo and the Formstrip, the company offers performance products in categories such as Football, Running and Training. Its Sportstyle collections are rooted in sports and inspire consumers by celebrating sports culture. With its long history and strong heritage, PUMA is proud of having one of the strongest archives in the industry, with many iconic products such as the Suede and the Speedcat. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in over 120 countries, employs more than 20,000 people and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany. For more information, please visit https://about.puma.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Mario Almeida

Director Global Brand PR Activations

mario.almeida@puma.com



Kseniia Iliushina

Senior Brand PR Manager

kseniia.ilushina@puma.com