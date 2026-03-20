Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Sunbelt Rentals to Host 2026 Investor Day

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

Sunbelt Rentals to Host 2026 Investor Day

March 19, 2026

4:05 p.m. Eastern Time

Fort Mill, SC.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SUNB; LSE: SUNB) ("Sunbelt Rentals" or the "company"), a leader in the equipment rental industry, will host its 2026 Investor Day in New York City on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The live webcast presentation will start at 10:00 a.m. ET and will conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET.

At the event, CEO Brendan Horgan and CFO Alex Pease, alongside other members of the Sunbelt Rentals leadership team, will provide in-depth insights into the progress made on its Sunbelt 4.0 strategy and broader strategic roadmap, performance, growth trajectory, cash flow profile, approach to capital allocation, and the next generation of rental partnerships and solutions. The event will include formal presentations, followed by a Q&A panel session with senior leadership.

The live video and audio webcast of the presentations and Q&A panel, as well as the presentation materials, will be available on the company's investor relations website at ir.sunbeltrentals.com. The webcast replay will be available on the investor relations website following the event and will be archived for 12 months.

ABOUT SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS, INC.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc., operating primarily as Sunbelt Rentals, is a leading global provider of rental equipment and services based in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Our passionate, customer-centric team of 24,000 employees combines execution-focused resolve with Sunbelt Rentals' innovative array of rental solutions across a vast network of more than 1,600 locations and with a fleet of assets exceeding $19 billion. Sunbelt Rentals is committed to delivering unrivaled quality and support for its customers across an increasingly diverse array of industries, project types and end markets, including construction, live events, maintenance and countless emerging applications ranging from small-scale developments to mega-projects.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Kevin Powers, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Kevin.powers@sunbeltrentals.com

MEDIA CONTACT

H/Advisors Abernathy,

Abigail Ruck / Mallory Griffin

abigail.ruck@h-advisors.global / mallory.griffin@h-advisors.global

(212) 371-5999