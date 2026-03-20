

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths Group PLC (SMIN.L) revealed a profit for first half that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at GBP83 million, or GBP0.257 per share. This compares with GBP110 million, or GBP0.321 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Smiths Group PLC reported adjusted earnings of GBP118 million or GBP0.365 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.0% to GBP915 million from GBP924 million last year.



Smiths Group PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP83 Mln. vs. GBP110 Mln. last year. -EPS: GBP0.257 vs. GBP0.321 last year. -Revenue: GBP915 Mln vs. GBP924 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News