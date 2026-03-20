Hankook Tire & Technology: Hankook's iON Race Heads to Formula E's Longest Circuit for Madrid Debut

Formula E Season 12 heads to Madrid with Round 6 at Circuito del Jarama on 21 March

Jarama's 3.934 km layout becomes Formula E's longest circuit, featuring PIT BOOST, revised ATTACK MODE, and a 23-lap race

Hankook's iON Race engineered for consistent grip and thermal stability on Jarama's fast permanent circuit

MADRID, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter Hankook) prepares for Round 6 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Season 12 as the series makes its first visit to Madrid. The 2026 CUPRA Raval Madrid E-Prix will take place on 21 March at the Circuito del Jarama, one of Spain's most historic racing venues.

Located just north of the Spanish capital, Jarama is a permanent circuit that previously hosted numerous international racing series. Formula E first experienced the circuit during pre-season testing in Season 11, and it finally joins the championship calendar as an official race venue this season. Measuring 3.934 km with 14 turns, it becomes the longest circuit ever in Formula E-approximately 400 meters longer than any previous track. The layout combines fast-flowing corners and short straights, placing consistent demands on energy management and regenerative braking, while also testing the grip and thermal stability of Hankook's iON Race tire.

The Madrid E-Prix is set to introduce an additional strategic dimension for teams and drivers. The race will feature PIT BOOST, a mandatory pit stop that gives drivers an additional 10% energy boost to the battery in approximately 30 seconds, marking its first appearance in a single-header event since its introduction in Season 11. ATTACK MODE will also be available once for a six minute duration. Together with the extended 23-lap format, these elements are expected to place greater emphasis on tire consistency and energy strategy throughout the race.

For Hankook, the Jarama event presents a distinctive technical challenge. Although teams gathered initial data during pre-season testing in Season 11, race-weekend conditions in March may differ significantly in terms of ambient temperature and track surface characteristics. With rapid directional changes and sustained cornering loads, the circuit places continuous stress on the tires, making predictable warm-up behavior, controlled thermal response, and stable traction critical to both qualifying performance and race-long efficiency.

"Madrid represents exactly the kind of challenge that tests every aspect of tire performance," said Manfred Sandbichler, Senior Director of Hankook Motorsport. "Jarama's combination of high-speed corners and limited straight sections, together with the introduction of Pit Boost, creates a unique race dynamic. With teams working from a limited data baseline, the iON Race tire is designed to deliver consistent grip and stable thermal performance across a wide operating window, supporting competitive and closely fought racing."

The race weekend begins with Free Practice 1 on Friday, 20 March, continuing through Saturday's race on 21 March. A Formula E Rookie Test will follow on Sunday, 22 March, giving development drivers valuable track time at Jarama.

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