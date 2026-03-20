

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) introduced new assets and capabilities for its Adaptive Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR), aimed at strengthening Microsoft Security platforms with advanced, integrated solutions. In collaboration with Microsoft and their joint venture Avanade, the initiative will deliver agentic AI-powered cybersecurity tools and enhanced analytics to help organizations detect threats faster, optimize operations, and improve resilience.



The upgraded MxDR unifies security data across Microsoft Sentinel, Defender for Endpoint, Threat Intelligence, and Identity, centralizing telemetry for smarter defense. Leveraging the new Sentinel data lake, it enables faster detection and AI-powered analytics for rapid investigation, containment, and response.



Accenture said it is also introducing proprietary MxDR AI Agents, which work alongside Microsoft Security AI agents to improve visibility, identify blind spots, and reduce noise across different security layers. In addition, a centralized Content Library and Factory will provide telemetry collectors, detection mechanisms, workflows, dashboards, and AI agents for seamless enterprise deployment.



To accelerate adoption, Accenture is offering E5 Acceleration Packages that bundle Microsoft tools such as Purview, Entra, and Intune with pre-packaged content from its Content Library. These packages are designed to strengthen organizational protection and deliver a faster, cost-effective path to resiliency.



Accenture emphasized that these innovations will provide dynamic protection against evolving cyber threats, helping enterprises operate with greater speed, precision, and resilience.



ACN closed Thursday's regular trading at $203.55 up $8.40 or 4.30%.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News