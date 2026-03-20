

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's business confidence improved for the second straight month in March, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



The overall business confidence index, which combines expectations in industry, construction, retail trade, and services, rose to 103.9 in March from 103.3 in February.



Among sectors, industrial confidence strengthened to 94.0 from 92.5 amid strong production expectations over the next three months despite a fall in the employment outlook.



The morale for the construction and service sectors improved in March, while the retail sector confidence eased to 106.7 from 110.7. Employment expectations increased in all the above sectors.



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