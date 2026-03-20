Reliance Industries has signed a 15-year green ammonia supply agreement with Samsung C&T Corp., marking one of the largest long-term offtake deals globally. India Reliance Industries, India's largest private-sector company, has entered into a binding long-term supply and purchase agreement (SPA) with Samsung C&T Corp. of South Korea for the supply of green ammonia over a 15-year period starting in the second half of fiscal 2029. The agreement, valued at more than $3 billion, is among the largest long-term green ammonia offtake deals globally. It supports the development of export-oriented green ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...