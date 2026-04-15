Zurich, Seoul" Apr 15, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Energy, a global leader in electrification, and Samsung C&T Engineering & Construction Group, one of the world's largest engineering and construction companies, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen their collaboration on high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) grid infrastructure worldwide. Building on a longstanding relationship, the companies are strengthening their collaboration to shape the evolving global energy landscape.Power grids are rapidly evolving as countries modernize infrastructure and integrate more clean energy to meet rising electrification demand from mobility, industry, and data centers. With variability increasing across the system, flexibility is now critical - placing AC solutions at the core of efficient transmission, distribution, and cross-border electricity flow.As part of this collaboration, Hitachi Energy and Samsung C&T will combine their complementary strengths to identify, assess, and pursue AC opportunities. Hitachi Energy brings world-leading expertise in grid technologies, advanced engineering and design, electrical systems, and integrated digital solutions, while Samsung C&T contributes its extensive engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) delivery capability."The global energy landscape is entering a defining decade for its energy future, and resilient AC grid infrastructure is foundational to making the transition work. This expanded collaboration with Samsung C&T brings together leading technology and execution capabilities to accelerate grid modernization, strengthen resilience, and enable the large-scale integration of renewables - supporting a more connected and energy-secure system," said Niklas Persson, CEO of Grid Integration Business Unit, Hitachi Energy."Our proven collaboration model in the UAE and Australia will become a powerful competitive advantage in the global power infrastructure markets. We will continue to lead complex crossborder transmission projects with integrated solutions that span both direct and alternating current technologies," said Byung-soo Lee, Executive Vice President, Samsung C&T.The MoU establishes a strategic framework for the two companies to align on AC prospects, developing a shared go-to-market roadmap and an opportunity pipeline. The agreement builds on the companies' established track record of successful collaboration across multiple global projects-particularly in the fast-growing HVDC market - as they work together to deliver innovative, efficient power infrastructure solutions.About Hitachi EnergyHitachi Energy is a global technology leader in electrification, powering a sustainable energy future with innovative power grid technologies with digital at the core. Over three billion people depend on our technologies to power their daily lives. With over a century in pioneering mission-critical technologies like high-voltage, transformers, automation, and power electronics, we are addressing the most urgent energy challenge of our time - balancing soaring electricity demand, while decarbonizing the power system. With an unparalleled installed base in over 140 countries, we cocreate and build long-term partnerships across the utility, industry, transportation, data centers, and infrastructure sectors. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ over 50,000 people in 60 countries and generate revenues of around $16 billion USD.https://www.hitachienergy.comhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/hitachienergyhttps://x.com/HitachiEnergyAbout Hitachi, Ltd.Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors - Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries - and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.About Samsung C&T Engineering & Construction GroupSamsung C&T Engineering & Construction Group has 50 years of experience operating throughout the world. The group focuses on three key areas: commercial and residential buildings, civil infrastructure, and plant construction. Its landmark projects include the Burj Khalifa in the UAE, the Petronas Towers in Malaysia, the Riyadh Metro in Saudi Arabia, and the 5,600MW Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the UAE. http://www.samsungcnt.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.