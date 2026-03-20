Unilever PLC: Response to media speculation re McCormick & Company, Inc.

Unilever notes recent media speculation regarding a potential transaction involving its Foods business.



The Board believes Foods is a highly attractive business, with a strong financial profile led by market-leading brands in growing categories and is confident in the future of the Foods business as part of Unilever.



Unilever confirms that it has received an inbound offer for its Foods business and is in discussions with McCormick & Company, Inc. There can be no certainty that any transaction will be agreed.



For any enquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations: Investor.Relations@unilever.com

Unilever Press Office: Press-Office.London@unilever.com





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