Cavotec Group AB: Cavotec receives EUR 3 million shore power order for ports in southern Italy

Cavotec has received an order valued at approximately EUR 3 million for shore power systems to be deployed across several ports in southern Italy.

The order covers the supply of a range of Cavotec shore power technologies, including PowerFeed, PowerReach, and PowerMove systems. The solutions will enable vessels such as cruise, container and RoRo ships to connect to shore-side electricity while at berth.

By allowing ships to switch off their onboard diesel generators during port stays, the systems will help reduce harmful emissions, contributing to improved air quality and supporting ongoing efforts to decarbonise port operations.

"This order further strengthens our position in the Mediterranean market and reflects the growing demand for shore power solutions as ports and operators work to reduce emissions and comply with increasingly stringent environmental regulations," said David Pagels, Cavotec's CEO.

Contacts

Joakim Wahlquist

CFO

Telephone: +46 8 556 522 00

Email: joakim.wahlquist@cavotec.com

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading engineering company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonisation of ports and industrial applications. Backed by over 50 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. To find out more about Cavotec, visit cavotec.com.