SalMar ASA: SalMar - update of issuer credit rating from Nordic Credit Rating

Nordic Credit Rating has today, 20 March 2026, updated its issuer credit rating of SalMar ASA and assigned the company BBB with stable outlook.
"Our 'BBB' long-term issuer credit rating on Norway-based salmon farmer SalMar ASA reflects the company's strong profitability and moderate financial leverage"
See link for more information: https://nordiccreditrating.com/issuer/salmar-asa
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of IR
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)