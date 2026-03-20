

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 4-day high of 1.2034 against the Australian dollar, from an early low of 1.2068.



Against the yen, the kiwi advanced to 3-day highs of 93.30 and 1.9640 from early lows of 92.66 and 1.9732, respectively.



The kiwi edged up to 0.5892 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 0.5867.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.19 against the aussie, 94.00 against the yen, 1.95 against the euro and 0.60 against the greenback.



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