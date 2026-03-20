

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The yen fell to a 2-day low of 183.52 against the euro and a 1-week low of 212.77 against the pound, from early highs of 182.60 and 211.81, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen slipped to 158.90 and 201.55 from early highs of 157.75 and 200.11, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 184.00 against the euro, 213.00 against the pound, 160.00 against the greenback and 203.00 against the franc.



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