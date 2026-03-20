Organto Foods, Inc.: Organto Foods Inc. Announces Marketing Engagements with VSA Capital Limited and Venture Liquidity Partner Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC AND BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / Organto Foods Incorporated (TSXV:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) ("Organto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged both VSA Capital Limited ("VSA Capital"), a London, U.K.-based investment banking firm, to provide marketing and communications support services, and Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP"), a Canadian-based market-making services firm for market-making purposes.

VSA Capital provides research, corporate finance, advisory, and capital markets services to private and public growth companies. Under the terms of the engagement, VSA Capital will support the Company by publishing and distributing video interviews and podcast content designed to enhance market awareness and investor engagement. The engagement runs through March 2027 with an annual fee of GBP 7,000 (plus VAT, as applicable). At the end of the initial 12-month term, the agreement will automatically renew for successive 12-month terms, unless terminated by either party with one month's written notice prior to the renewal date. The fee will be reviewed annually and may be subject to change. The Company confirms that VSA Capital does not hold any securities of Organto Foods Inc. and has no other direct or indirect interest in the Company. VSA Capital and Organto Foods Inc. are arm's length and unaffiliated entities.

VLP will provide market-making services through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., commencing on April 1, 2026. The services provided will comply with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") and other applicable laws. For these services, the Company has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month for an initial term of 3 months, after which the agreement will automatically renew for successive 1-month terms and may be terminated at any time by either party. There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement, and VLP will not receive shares or options as compensation. The Company and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the Company to VLP is for services only and will be paid from the Company's cash on hand. VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto, providing a range of services for TSX-V-listed issuers.

Organto Foods Inc. also notes that both the VSA and VLP agreements are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

On Behalf of the Company

Steve Bromley

Co-Chair and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

Investor & Media Contact:

John Rathwell

SVP, Corporate Development

john.rathwell@organto.com

www.organto.com

647 629 0118

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) is a Canadian-headquartered company supplying certified organic and fairtrade produce to leading international retailers. Organto manages global sourcing, logistics and distribution through an integrated, capital-efficient model that connects growers and consumers with transparency, sustainability and operational excellence.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law, including, without limitation, Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting Organto's business model and markets; the anticipated benefits of the engagement with VSA Capital and VLP (including increased market awareness and investor engagement), the timing and duration of related marketing activities, and the Company's growth plans. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including without limitation assumptions about the following: the ability and time frame within which Organto's business model will be implemented and product supply will be increased; cost increases; dependence on suppliers, partners, and contractual counter-parties; changes in the business or prospects of Organto; unforeseen circumstances; risks associated with the organic produce business generally, including inclement weather, unfavorable growing conditions, low crop yields, variations in crop quality, spoilage, import and export laws, and similar risks; transportation costs and risks; general business and economic conditions; and ongoing relations with distributors, customers, employees, suppliers, consultants, contractors, and partners. The foregoing list is not exhaustive, and Organto undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law.

SOURCE: Organto Foods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/organto-foods-inc.-announces-marketing-engagements-with-vsa-capital-li-1150043