

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices eased Friday after briefly surging to about $119 per barrel the previous day following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's assurance that his forces will not carry out any more attacks on key Iranian energy infrastructure, conforming to President Donald Trump's call.



A couple of other factors also reportedly helped ease the prices.



Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested in an interview with Fox News that the U.S. government may lift sanctions on Iranian oil.



The UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, and Canada have expressed willingness to support U.S. efforts to ensure safe transit of energy vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.



Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, is trading above $110 a barrel Friday. The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate is trading above $96 after falling to $94.6.



While Iran continued to attack Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain with missiles and drones, Israel launched air strikes targeting Tehran, reports said.



In yet another blow to the Iranian regime, Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting reported that Maj. Gen. Ali Mohammad Naeini, the spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has been killed.



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