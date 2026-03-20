

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrency markets are trading on a negative note while sentiment in global markets remains grim. Though the spike in crude oil prices has slowed, bond yields are trading higher and the Dollar Index has rebounded. Wall Street Futures are also trading deep in the red. Precious metals have however rebounded. Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows on Thursday. The recent regulatory clarifications from the SEC and CFTC in the U.S. supported market sentiment, limiting losses.



The recent surge in energy prices on account of the Middle East war and the warnings from central banks about potential interest rate hikes have dampened market sentiment. Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has dropped 0.61 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.41 trillion. Market capitalization of meme category cryptocurrencies has declined more than 6 percent in the past 24 hours. Market capitalization of the AI& Big Data category has surged 3.6 percent in the past 24 hours.



The 24-hour trading volume declined 19 percent to $99 billion. Around 20 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent whereas 23 are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent.



Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency currently commands 58.4 percent of the overall crypto market. Ethereum, the leading alternate coin accounts for a share of 10.7 percent of the overall crypto market. With a market capitalization of $321 billion, stablecoins account for 13.3 percent of the overall crypto market.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 0.5 percent higher at $70,564.60. The current price is around 44 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 2.6 percent in the past week and is still saddled with losses of 19.4 percent till date in 2026. The 24-hour trading ranged between $71,346.80 and $68,805.52.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows declining to $90 million on Thursday from $164 million on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with net outflows of $38 million followed by Fidelity Wise origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) that recorded net outflows of $26 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 13th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Ethereum (ETH) slipped 1.3 percent overnight as it traded at $2,148.99. The leading alternate coin is trading 57 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $2,176.83 and $2,099.89.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows rising to $131 million on Thursday from $56 million on Wednesday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net outflows of $102 million.



Meanwhile, Ethereum is continuing in the 64th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked XRP (XRP) slipped 0.87 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.45, around 62 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB (BNB) also lost 0.55 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $643.23. BNB is trading 53 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) decreased 0.65 percent overnight to $89.32. SOL's current price is around 70 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall however added 1.49 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3075. The trading price is 30 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) edged down 0.01 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0943. DOGE is trading 87 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) edged down 0.09 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $39.69, around 33 percent below the all-time high of $59.39 recorded on September 18, 2025.



92nd ranked Kite (KITE) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of 20.3 percent. 30th ranked Bittensor (TAO) followed with overnight gains of 14.3 percent. Both the cryptocurrencies are tagged to the AI & Big data category.



93rd ranked River (RIVER) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 30.5 percent. Anticipated supply increase from a 2.04-million-token- unlock scheduled for March 22 weighed on sentiment. 37th ranked MemeCore (M), a meme coin followed with overnight losses of 13.7 percent.



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