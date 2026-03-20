QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced today that it has filed its annual report, including its audited consolidated financial statements on Form 20-F, for the year ended December 31, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The document can be accessed on QIAGEN's website here.

QIAGEN will provide printed copies of the 2025 Annual Report to shareholders free of charge upon request. To obtain a printed copy of the 2025 Annual Report please use our contact form or send an email to ir@qiagen.com.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to extract and analyze molecular information from biological samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis, while bioinformatics support the interpretation of complex data to deliver actionable insights. Automation solutions integrate these steps into streamlined, cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves more than 500,000 customers worldwide in the Life Sciences (academia, pharmaceutical R&D and industrial applications such as forensics) and molecular diagnostics (clinical healthcare). As of December 31, 2025, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,700 people across more than 35 locations. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com.

Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Corporate

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Contacts:

Investor Relations

e-mail: ir@QIAGEN.com

Public Relations

e-mail: pr@QIAGEN.com