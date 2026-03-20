

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The State Department has announced that El Al Israel Airlines has scheduled 28 commercial flights to North America over the next 7 days to carry American citizens from Tel Aviv to the United States.



El Al chartered flights from Israel to Newark and New York this week have returned more than 2,000 Americans to the United States.



Each of these flights was designated exclusively for American citizens.



El Al, the flag carrier of Israel, is offering tickets for these flights at a discount and below cost, and waived reticketing charges for those who already held a ticket.



The State Department said that El Al will continue to reserve a percentage of seats on all regular U.S.-bound flights for Americans wishing to depart Israel.



After the launch of U.S.-Israel joint military Operation against Iran, the Department offered charter flight options to thousands of Americans wishing to leave Israel to Athens and destinations in the United States, as well as ground transportation options to Egypt - with supply exceeding demand on nearly every chartered flight and bus.



Offering additional options for American citizens returning to the United States from Israel, the State Departmen said Ben Gurion Airport is open for other limited commercial flights including from El Al, Israir, Arkia, and Air Haifa.



Americans seeking to depart Israel should also consider overland routes to Taba, Egypt, where commercial options to depart the region are currently operating.



The Israeli Ministry of Transport has provided an application form for foreign nationals staying in Israel to request support departing Israel during an emergency.



The U.S. government arranged more than 60 evacuation flights from the Middle East since February 28, through which, more than 70,000 Americans have returned to the United States, the State Department said in a press release.



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