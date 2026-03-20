

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - CNOOC Limited (0883.HK), a Chinese oil and natural gas company, Friday announced that it has appointed Huang Yongzhang as its Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the company.



Huang Yongzhang will be replacing the prior chief executive Zhou Xinhuai who left the company in October of last year.



Huang previously served as Vice President of CNPC International (Nile) Ltd., Vice President and Chief Safety Officer of China Oil Exploration and Development Corporation, Executive Vice President and President of CNPC Middle East Corporation, and Director of CNPC Middle East Regional Coordination Committee.



Today, 0883.HK shares closed at 30.38 HKD, up 2.70% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.



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