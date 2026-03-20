

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global market sentiment remains volatile amidst the unabated Middle East war and the consequent energy price shock. Fears of a hawkish monetary policy pivot by global central banks lingered.



Wall Street Futures are currently trading on a negative note as high energy prices continued to drive fears of a stagflation. Benchmarks in Europe are trading higher. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a negative note.



The dollar index has rallied after Thursday's retreat. Bond yields mostly hardened amidst mounting concerns about inflation.



Both the crude oil benchmarks are currently trading with overnight losses of more than a percent. Brent has however added almost 50 percent in the past month whereas WTI crude has surged more than 42 percent during the same period.



Prices of gold and silver rebounded after Thursday's losses. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 45,920.00, down 0.22% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,586.40, down 0.30% Germany's DAX at 22,909.27, up 0.25% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,084.33, up 0.21% France's CAC 40 at 7,834.38, up 0.34% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,639.60, up 0.46% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 53,372.53, down 3.38% (March, 19) Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,428.40, down 0.82% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,957.05, down 1.24% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,277.32, down 0.88%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1570, down 0.16% GBP/USD at 1.3392, down 0.29% USD/JPY at 158.62, up 0.53% AUD/USD at 0.7078, down 0.13% USD/CAD at 1.3712, down 0.20% Dollar Index at 99.38, up 0.15%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.299%, up 0.37% Germany at 2.9733%, up 0.69% France at 3.664%, up 0.83% U.K. at 4.9300%, up 1.69% Japan at 2.264%, down 0.83%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $107.06, down 1.46%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $94.35, down 1.26%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $4,664.49, up 1.28%. Silver Futures (May) at $72.04, up 1.16%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $70,361.08, up 0.51% Ethereum at $2,139.77, down 1.31% XRP at $1.44, down 0.94% BNB at $640.97, down 0.48% Solana at $88.98, down 0.63%



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