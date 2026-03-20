Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Energy Advisory Division Eyes Enterprise Market with AI-Powered Efficiency Solutions

Pioneering a Circular Economy Approach to Clean Energy - Creating Long-Term Value for Shareholders and the Planet

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a company focused on innovation within the electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure sector, today announced the launch of its Energy Advisory Division as a strategic expansion positioning the company at the forefront of enterprise sustainability consulting and clean energy infrastructure.

Leveraging the IBM and NVIDIA ecosystems, the new division will deliver data-driven efficiency audits and software integration for small-to-medium data centers, healthcare facilities, and commercial real estate operators. Core service offerings will include the IBM Envizi ESG Suite and the newly released NVIDIA DSX Flex platform for grid-integrated demand management, enabling clients to meaningfully reduce energy consumption and operational costs.

A defining pillar of the division is Elektros' Circular Economy Architecture framework focused on the life-cycle management and strategic repurposing of lithium battery assets for residential and off-grid applications. This initiative addresses a critical gap in the clean energy supply chain while unlocking new monetization pathways for the company.

This advisory-led model expands Elektros into a high-margin "Service-as-a-Product" framework, complementing its existing operations with a new engine for growth. By adding intellectual property development and specialized consulting to its portfolio, Elektros is positioned to generate superior profit margins and establish stable, recurring revenue streams - delivering the kind of diversified, durable growth today's clean energy investors are seeking.

Investors can access the Company's Investor Relations portal at: www.elektros.energy/investors

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on developing an artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operation in Sierra Leone, Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and the exportation of mined material to lithium refineries in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including regulatory requirements, operational challenges, market conditions, and technological factors.

Contact:

Elektros Inc.

IR and Media Inquiries

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

Phone: 786-477-9003

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-energy-advisory-division-eyes-enterprise-market-with-ai-powered-efficiency-solu-1150083