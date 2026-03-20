

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's current account deficit decreased in January from the previous year, the Bank of Italy reported Friday.



The current account gap narrowed to EUR 1.8 billion in January from EUR 4.2 billion in the corresponding month last year.



The goods trade surplus rose to EUR 1.2 billion in January from 0.17 billion a year ago. Meanwhile, the deficit in services dropped to 0.9 billion from EUR 1.1 billion.



The primary income showed a surplus of EUR 533 million in January, up from EUR 121 million last year. On the other hand, the secondary income shortfall narrowed from EUR 3.4 billion to EUR 2.6 billion.



The surplus in the capital account rose to EUR 800 million from EUR 164 million, and the financial account turned to a surplus of EUR 2.6 billion from a deficit of EUR 34 million.



In the twelve months ending in January 2026, the current account recorded a surplus of EUR 30.1 billion, equivalent to 1.3 percent of GDP, up from EUR 21.1 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.



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