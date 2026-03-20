Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) ("Dixie Gold" or the "Corporation" or the "Issuer") reports that Ryan Kalt resigned after-market close on March 19, 2026 from all officer positions with the Issuer.

Mr. Kalt formerly served as the Issuer's Chief Executive Officer, President and Corporate Secretary.

The Corporation expresses its appreciation to Mr. Kalt for his efforts in helping to secure and build the Issuer's Canadian-focused exploration portfolio and for his substantial monetary investments into the Issuer during his tenure as an executive officer.

While the Issuer regrets his resignation, the Issuer extends its best wishes to Mr. Kalt on his endeavours and personal pursuits.

At present, Dixie Gold does not have any replacing officer appointment(s) to announce. The Issuer shall endeavor to find new leadership in due course, noting cautionary statement of additional near-term business risk arising from matters herein reported.

About Dixie Gold Inc.

Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) is a junior exploration company holding a portfolio of mining-related interests in Canada. For more information, please visit www.dixiegold.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend,", "intention" "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and/or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the ability of the Issuer to successfully identify individual(s) to serve in vacant officer positions and, without limitation, the ability of the Issuer to meet regulatory, listing and/or going concern matters in the absence of named executive officers, where applicable. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289308

Source: Dixie Gold Inc.