Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) ("Dixie Gold" or the "Corporation" or the "Issuer") reports that Messrs. Brian Hearst, Michael England Jr. and Ryan Kalt have resigned from the Corporation's board of directors, effective June 19, 2026.

Following the resignations, Mr. Rocco Tassone is the sole remaining director of the Corporation. The Corporation is taking immediate steps to identify and appoint additional qualified directors to fill the vacancies created by the resignations and to ensure that the Corporation's board of directors is appropriately reconstituted.

The Corporation will provide a further update in due course and looks forward to appointing directors who share the Corporation's vision for growth and are committed to advancing the Corporation in a value-accretive manner for the benefit of all shareholders.

About Dixie Gold Inc.

Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) is a junior exploration company holding a portfolio of mining-related interests in Canada. For more information, please visit www.dixiegold.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Corporation's intention to identify and appoint additional qualified directors to fill the vacancies on its board of directors and the timing of any further update regarding the composition of the board. Forward-looking information is based on the Corporation's current expectations, assumptions and estimates, including assumptions regarding the availability of qualified director candidates, the willingness of such candidates to serve as directors of the Corporation, and the Corporation's ability to complete any required corporate, regulatory or exchange processes in connection with the appointment of additional directors. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including the risk that suitable candidates may not be identified or appointed on the expected timeline or at all, that required approvals or processes may be delayed or not completed, and other risks applicable to the Corporation. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302299

Source: Dixie Gold Inc.