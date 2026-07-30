Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) ("Dixie Gold" or the "Company") announces that, further to resolutions of its board of directors (the "Board") dated July 21, 2026, the Company intends to: (i) change its name from "Dixie Gold Inc." to "Spartacus Metals Inc." (the "Name Change"); (ii) consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of four (4) pre-Consolidation common shares for each one (1) post-Consolidation common share (the "Consolidation"); and (iii) change its trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") from "DG" to "SPAR" (the "Symbol Change"). The Name Change, the Consolidation and the Symbol Change are each subject to the acceptance of the TSX-V.

Name Change and Symbol Change

Upon the Name Change becoming effective, the Company will be known as "Spartacus Metals Inc." and its common shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX-V under the new trading symbol "SPAR", or such other trading symbol as may be accepted by the TSX-V. The Board determined that the Name Change and the Symbol Change better reflect the Company's business focus and strategic direction.

Share Consolidation

The Company currently has 31,737,188 common shares issued and outstanding. On the Consolidation becoming effective, and subject to the treatment of fractional shares described below, the Company will have approximately 7,934,297 common shares issued and outstanding.

No fractional post-Consolidation common shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. Each fractional post-Consolidation common share that is less than one-half of a post-Consolidation common share will be cancelled, and each fractional post-Consolidation common share that is at least one-half of a post-Consolidation common share will be converted into one whole post-Consolidation common share, in each case without any repayment of capital or other compensation. Accordingly, the actual number of post-Consolidation common shares issued and outstanding may differ from the number set out above.

The number of common shares issuable under, and the exercise or conversion price of, all outstanding stock options, share purchase warrants and other securities of the Company convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for common shares will be adjusted proportionately in accordance with their respective terms and applicable TSX-V policies to reflect the Consolidation.

Other than in respect of the rounding of fractional shares described above, the Consolidation will not affect the proportionate equity interest or voting rights of any shareholder of the Company relative to other shareholders.

No Shareholder Approval Required

The articles of the Company permit the Board to approve and implement each of the Name Change and the Consolidation without shareholder approval. Accordingly, the Name Change and the Consolidation were approved by the Board and no meeting of, or approval by, the shareholders of the Company is required.

Effective Date, New CUSIP and ISIN and Shareholder Action

Subject to acceptance by the TSX-V and the completion of all applicable corporate and regulatory filings, the Name Change, the Symbol Change and the Consolidation are expected to become effective on or about August 5, 2026.

The post-Consolidation common shares of the Company have been assigned the new CUSIP number 846771103 and the new ISIN number CA8467711XXX.

Registered shareholders of the Company will be mailed a letter of transmittal by the Company's transfer agent, Endeavor Trust Corporation, containing instructions with respect to the surrender of share certificates representing pre-Consolidation common shares in exchange for share certificates or a direct registration statement, as applicable, representing post-Consolidation common shares. Registered shareholders are encouraged to complete, sign and return the letter of transmittal, together with their existing share certificate(s), in accordance with the instructions set out therein. Shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company or other intermediary are not required to take any action in connection with the Consolidation, and should contact their intermediary with any questions.

About Dixie Gold Inc.

Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) is a junior exploration company holding a portfolio of mining-related interests in Canada. For more information, please visit www.dixiegold.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "intention," "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and/or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the completion and timing of the Name Change, the Symbol Change and the Consolidation; the receipt of acceptance of the TSX-V and the satisfaction of all applicable corporate and regulatory requirements in connection therewith; the anticipated effective date of the Name Change, the Symbol Change and the Consolidation; the number of common shares that will be issued and outstanding following completion of the Consolidation; the availability of the trading symbol "SPAR"; the mailing of the letter of transmittal and the timing thereof; and the Company's business focus and strategic direction. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307376

Source: Dixie Gold Inc.