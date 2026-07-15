Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) ("Dixie Gold" or the "Company") reports on further changes to its board of directors and management team, following on from its news releases dated June 17, 2026 and June 22, 2026.

Appointment of Two New Directors

Further to the Company's news release dated June 22, 2026, announcing the resignations of Messrs. Brian Hearst, Michael England Jr. and Ryan Kalt from the Company's board of directors, and the Company 's stated intention therein to identify and appoint additional qualified directors, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kal Malhi effective, July 7, 2026, and Ms. Nancy Boufeas, effective July 14, 2026, to the Company 's board of directors (collectively the "Director Appointments").

Following the Director Appointments, the Company's board is comprised of Mr. Rocco Tassone, Mr. Malhi and Ms. Boufeas. The Company has determined that Mr. Malhi and Ms. Boufeas are independent within the meaning of National Instrument 52-110 - Audit Committees. Mr. Tassone is not considered independent by virtue of his role as Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. The Company's audit committee is comprised of Mr. Malhi, Ms. Boufeas and Mr. Tassone.

The Director Appointments remain subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V").

About Nancy Boufeas

Ms. Boufeas is a corporate paralegal with more than 25 years of legal experience in civil litigation and corporate and business law. She obtained her paralegal designation in 2002 and currently provides corporate administration services to more than 200 private companies, as well as several public companies listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the TSXV.

About Kal Malhi

Mr. Malhi is a successful entrepreneur and the Founder and Chairman of Bullrun Capital Inc. that funds several private early-stage companies on the path to a public listing. Over the past two decades, Kal has fundraised $300M+ in capital for numerous startup companies. Kal specializes in working with academia and advances in technology and funded academic research that has the potential for commercialization through private and public companies. Kal has extensive experience in the mining, oil and gas, biomedical, agriculture, and technology sectors.

Appointment of Corporate Secretary

Further to the Company's news release dated June 17, 2026 (the "June 17 Release"), pursuant to which the Company reported that it had been granted a 30-day extension by the TSX-V (the "Corporate Secretary Extension") to appoint a corporate secretary in connection with the notice of deficiency previously reported by the Company on March 20, 2026 (the "Notice of Deficiency"), the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rocco Tassone as Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective July 2, 2026 (the "Corporate Secretary Appointment").

The Company expects that the Corporate Secretary Appointment will satisfy the requirements of the Corporate Secretary Extension and address the outstanding Corporate Secretary component of the Notice of Deficiency, in advance of the July 18, 2026 deadline set by the TSX-V. The Corporate Secretary Appointment remains subject to acceptance by the TSX-V.

Mr. Tassone continues to serve as Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, as previously announced in the June 17 Release.

Resignation of Chief Financial Officer and Controller; Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

The Company also announces that Nicholas Koo has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Dong Shim has resigned as Controller of the Company, each effective July 6, 2026.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Harry Nijjar as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective July 14, 2026 (the "CFO Appointment").

About Harry Nijjar

Mr. Nijjar is a Chartered Professional Accountant with extensive experience providing financial reporting and corporate finance services to public and private companies across a range of industries in his role of Managing Director with Malaspina Consultants Inc.

Mr. Nijjar currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Darien Business Development Corp. and Clarmin Explorations Inc. He joined Malaspina Consultants Inc. in 2011 after graduating from the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia in 2010 and received his CPA, CMA designation in 2012.

The CFO Appointment remains subject to acceptance by the TSX-V.

"We are pleased to welcome Nancy and Kal to our board of directors and Harry to the Company as Chief Financial Officer. These appointments strengthen the Company's governance and financial reporting capabilities and represent important steps toward addressing the outstanding requirements identified by the TSXV. We look forward to advancing the Company's strategy for the benefit of all shareholders," said Mr. Tassone, Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

About Dixie Gold Inc.

Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) is a junior exploration company holding a portfolio of mining-related interests in Canada. For more information, please visit www.dixiegold.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release and may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated acceptance by the TSXV of the Director Appointments, the Corporate Secretary Appointment and the CFO Appointment; the Company's expectation that the Corporate Secretary Appointment will satisfy the requirements of the Corporate Secretary Extension and address the outstanding corporate secretary component of the Notice of Deficiency; the Company's ability to satisfy applicable TSXV requirements; and the Company's plans to advance its strategy for the benefit of shareholders.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that the TSXV may not accept the Director Appointments, the Corporate Secretary Appointment or the CFO Appointment on the terms expected, or at all; the risk that the Corporate Secretary Appointment may not fully satisfy the requirements of the Corporate Secretary Extension or address the outstanding component of the Notice of Deficiency; the risk that the Company may be required to take additional steps to satisfy the TSXV or applicable securities law requirements; and general business, regulatory and market risks affecting the Company.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305359

Source: Dixie Gold Inc.