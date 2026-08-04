Das Instrument BRE BRBBDCACNPR8 BANCO BRADESCO PFD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.08.2026The instrument BRE BRBBDCACNPR8 BANCO BRADESCO PFD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 05.08.2026Das Instrument AXQT IE000M4Z0XXX BEII MEMEXCPAB DLA ETF wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.08.2026The instrument AXQT IE000M4Z0XXX BEII MEMEXCPAB DLA ETF is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.08.2026Das Instrument 3RT US76118Y1047 RESIDEO TECHN. WI DL,-001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.08.2026The instrument 3RT US76118Y1047 RESIDEO TECHN. WI DL,-001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.08.2026Das Instrument MIU0 US86562X1063 SUMITOMO MI.TR.GR.ADR 0,2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.08.2026The instrument MIU0 US86562X1063 SUMITOMO MI.TR.GR.ADR 0,2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.08.2026Das Instrument ERT US2855121099 EL. ARTS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.08.2026The instrument ERT US2855121099 EL. ARTS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 05.08.2026Das Instrument XSH4 BMG8571C2494 SUNCORP TECHS HD-,006 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.08.2026The instrument XSH4 BMG8571C2494 SUNCORP TECHS HD-,006 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 05.08.2026Das Instrument 2YCA CA25552L2012 DIXIE GOLD INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.08.2026The instrument 2YCA CA25552L2012 DIXIE GOLD INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 05.08.2026