

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), announced that Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (FERG) will replace Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, August 5. An investor consortium comprised of Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners are acquiring Electronic Arts in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final conditions.



ADI Global Distribution Inc. (ADIG) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, August 4, replacing Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, August 5.



S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) is spinning off ADI Global Distribution in a transaction to be completed August 4. Hertz Global Holdings is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.



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